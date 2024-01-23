Inclusion of candidates who worked against CM causes delay in appointments to boards and corporations

January 23, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - BENGALURU

As uncertainty continued over appointments to the government-owned boards and corporations, Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Tuesday hit out at the party’s Central leaders, particularly the general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, for preparing the list without consultations with State leaders.

Sources in the party told The Hindu that the inclusion of a few names of candidates who “worked against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah” in his constituency during the 2023 Assembly elections had led to delay in the release of the list of appointments.

Meetings held

Mr. Siddaramaiah and KPCC Chief and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar held several rounds of meetings with AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, and AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal in Delhi and Bengaluru. Apparently, the inclusion of names of some people, who had worked against the Chief Minister, by the Central leaders has irked Mr. Siddaramaiah and this is believed to have caused the delay in issuing orders for the appointment of 36 legislators and 39 party workers for the boards and corporations.

Meanwhile, former KPCC chief Parameshwara said the party’s Central leaders prepared the list without consulting State leaders. “We know who worked for the party over the years in districts. They [Central leaders] don’t know. The Chief Minister and KPCC president should be told to hold discussions with district leaders and identify party workers suitable for appointments for boards and corporations. However, the general secretaries are doing it directly and so there is some delay,” said Mr. Parameshwara.

‘I was not consulted’

Replying to a question, Mr. Parameshwara said, “The Central leaders did not consult me or asked me. I know the whole State. I have been the party president for eight years, I know who are real party workers in each district for many years and the last Assembly elections.”

When the reporters sought the Chief Minister’s reply on Mr. Parameshwara’s comment, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “It is difficult to consult all leaders. I will speak to Mr. Parameshwara.”

A few days ago, Mr Shivakumar said the list of candidates for appointments has been prepared and orders would be issued at any moment. The legislators and leaders who have been expecting the appointment orders before the Makar Sankranti festival, have been disappointed over the delay, party sources said.

