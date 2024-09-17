‘Inclusion of Ballari in Kalyana Karnataka has opened the floodgates for development’

Recalling the heroic struggle of the people of Kalyana Karnataka for their liberation from the rule of Hyderabad Nizam, Municipal Administration and Haj Minister Rahim Khan has said that the region’s liberation 13 months after India’s Independence paved the way for development.

“The development of the region was stagnant under the rule of the Nizam of Hyderabad. The region got liberated 13 months after India got Independence. Development activities gathered momentum after the region was liberated,” he said, after unfurling the national flag at the Government Pre-University College Ground in Ballari on Tuesday as part of Kalyana Karnataka Utsav.

Terming the Special Status for Kalyana Karnataka under Article 371(J) of the Constitution as a game-changer, Mr. Khan said that the inclusion of Ballari, which was part of the Madras Presidency during the British rule, in Kalyana Karnataka region has opened the floodgates for development activities in the district.

Lok Sabha member from Ballari E. Tukaram called upon the younger generation to study history and understand how Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Deputy Prime Minister of India, unified India under a single rule after the British left the country.

Sirigeri Pannaraj, a resource person from Kalyana Karnataka Horata Samithi, delivered a special lecture on the people’s movement and the military action named Operation Polo for the annexation of Hyderabad into the Indian Dominion which led to the liberation of Kalyana Karnataka region from the rule of the Hyderabad Nizam.

Prizes were distributed to winners of essay writing and drawing competitions with the theme being Article 371(J).