Include new voters in list, Yadgir DC tells officials

November 17, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

B. Susheela | Photo Credit: File Photo

Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir B. Susheela has instructed the officials to include eligible voters in the list and ensure that there is no lapse in this process. She was addressing a meeting held in Yadgir on Friday.

“Take all initiatives to include the new voters who are not on the list. Stern action will be taken against those who were found inefficient in the election related works,” Dr. Susheela warned.

The Deputy Commissioner also advised the general public to submit form number 6 to include new names in the voters list, form number 7 to delete repeated names and names of dead persons, and form number 8 to make correction in names. The application forms are made available with Booth Level Officers (BLO) and dates for including names are fixed on January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1, 2024, she added.

Sharanabasappa Koteppagol, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Hampanna Sajjan, Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir Sub Division, Supervisors, BLO, Executive Officers of Taluk Panchayats and other were present.

