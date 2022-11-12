Include lessons on Patil Puttappa in textbooks, urges granddaughter

Expressing dismay over the delay in according a befitting tribute to late journalist, his granddaughter Vijayamala Patil has urged the State government to include lessons on his life and his contribution to the cause of Kannada in textbooks of schools and colleges

Expressing dismay over the delay in according a befitting tribute to late journalist and writer Patil Puttappa (Papu), his granddaughter Vijayamala Patil has urged the State government to include lessons on his life and his contribution to the cause of Kannada in textbooks of schools and colleges.

Addressing presspersons along with her aunt Manjula Harugoppa (eldest daughter of Patil Puttappa), Ms. Vijayamala Patil said that although Patil Puttappa contributed a great deal to the cause of Kannada and Kannadigas, the State government had not paid much attention towards commemorating his contribution in a proper manner although two years had passed after his death.

The younger generation should know about the life and contribution of Patil Puttappa and including lessons on him would go a long way in motivating them, she said.

Ms. Vijayamala Patil said that she had already apprised Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the issue, but was unable to understand the delay in getting a suitable memorial built in his memory. “We want the State government to build an auditorium in memory of Patil Puttappa in Hubballi-Dharwad and ensure that programmes related to Kannada are conducted on a regularly basis,” she said.

As Patil Puttappa had spent his lifetime in Hubballi, a statue should be erected in his memory and a road named after him. This apart, five-acre land should be earmarked for the Patil Puttappa Trust in between Hubballi and Dharwad, she demanded.

To a query, she said that Patil Puttappa had made a will distributing the properties among his children and had entrusted her (Vijayamala) the responsibility of taking forward the Trust activities. However, her uncle Ashok Patil (Puttappa’s son) had questioned the will in the court, which had delayed the process. “We are confident that the court will rule in favour of the truth and the activities of the Trust would resume”, she said.