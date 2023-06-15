Include all Veerashaiva Lingayat sub-sects under Central OBCs list, say several seers

June 15, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - HUBBALLI

After a lull, the demand for inclusion of all sub-sects of Veerashaiva Lingayat community under the Central list of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) has once again been raised with scores of seers of Veerashaiva Lingayat community congregating in Hubballi to highlight the demand.

A few elected representatives too took part in the meeting.

In a first of its kind, seers of both the Panchacharya tradition (Pancha Peetha) and the Virakta tradition of Veerashaiva Lingayat community held a meeting at Moorusavir Mutt in Hubballi on Thursday, in a bid to highlight their demand.

The meeting was in continuation of a similar meeting held in Bengaluru on June 2.

In the meeting held under the aegis of Veerashaiva Lingayata Mathadheeshara Vedike and chaired by Sri Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami of Moorusavir Mutt, several prominent seers, including Sri Channasiddarama Panditaradhya Swami of Srishail Peetha, Sri Chandrashekhar Shivacharya Swami of Kashi Peetha, Sri Siddalinga Rajadesikendra Swami of Ujjaini Peetha, Sri Annadana Swami of Mundargi Annadaneeshwar Mutt, Sri Fakira Siddarama Swami and Sri Fakira Dingaleshwara Swami of Fakkireshwar Mutt of Shirahatti, and others took part and emphasised the need for making united efforts to get the demand fulfilled.

Making the introductory remarks, Sri Mahanthalinga Swami of Vibhuti Mutt, Benglauru, said that the demand for inclusion of all sub-sects of Veerashaiva Lingayat community in the Central OBCs list has been a long pending. Based on the Chinnappa Reddy Commission report, it has been recommended to include 16 Lingayat sub-castes in the Central OBCs list, which too is pending, he said.

Advocate Mohan Limbikai said that while recommendations from other State governments have been approved, the recommendations from Karnataka have been kept pending for long.

State president of the Panchamasali Samaj G.V. Patil raised the issue of differences among the seers and appealed to them to bury the differences and make united efforts to get the demands fulfilled.

Ron MLA G.S. Patil highlighted the need for making a new beginning and taking forward the issue unitedly.

Sri Fakira Dingaleshwar Swami expressed happiness over the seers of two traditions coming on a common platform for a common cause. He said that the demand of the devotees is legitimate and the MPs should take it forward.

Sri Gurusiddeshwara Swami said that the demand once fulfilled will benefit members of all sub-sects of Veerashaiva Lingayat community.

Sri Channasiddarama Panditaradhya Swami of Srishail Peetha said that all these days the devotees have taken care of the mutts and it is duty of the seers to take care of society.

He also warned that if the Central government fails to fulfil the demand, then the community will be forced to take the path of agitation and the government will have to face the consequences.

Leaders of Veerashaiva Lingayat community Prakash Bendigeri, Rajashekhar Menasinakai, Bangaresh Hiremath and others spoke at the meeting.

And, the meeting resolved to pursue the matter utilising all the available options.

