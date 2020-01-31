Karnataka

Include all 17 in Ministry, says Prasad

Chamarajanagar MP and former Union Minister V. Srinivas Prasad has said all the 17 migrants to the BJP should be accommodated in the B.S. Yediyurappa Ministry.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Mr. Prasad cautioned BJP leaders against testing the patience of the migrant leaders. At the time of their entry into the BJP, all these leaders had been assured of a ministerial berth, he said.

Hence, Mr. Prasad said, Mr. Yeddiyurappa should honour the assurance given to the migrant leaders.

