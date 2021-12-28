Incidents of oppression against Kannadigas have increased after BJP came to power at Centre: HDK

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday alleged that incidents of oppression against Kannadigas had increased after the BJP came to power at the Centre.

Speaking to reporters in Bidadi near here, Mr. Kumaraswamy condemned the episode of 90 of the 100 questions in the question paper on Kannada optional page for UGC-NET, conducted by National Testing Agency, being in Hindi.

Taking serious exception to this, Mr. Kumaraswamy asked the Centre not to belittle the self esteem of Kannadigas.

He alleged that such incidents of imposing Hindi had increased after the BJP came to power at the Centre.

Urging the State Government to think about the issue seriously, he said even the people of Karnataka had to fight such a trend of imposition of Hindi.

Such a measure was needed to safeguard Kannada, he said, while accusing the BJP of trying to ignore Kannada.