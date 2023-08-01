Incidence of lung cancer on the rise in Karnataka, say oncologists

August 01, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - MYSURU

Expressing concern over the rising burden of lung cancer in India, oncologists in Mysuru said that estimated incidence of lung cancer in Karnataka during 2021 was 5,744.

Addressing reporters as part of World Lung Cancer Awareness Day on Tuesday, August 1, Senior Medical Oncologist, HCG Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology (BHIO), Mysuru, Dr. K.G. Srinivas said there were 3,614 cases in males and 2,130 cases in females during 2021.

However, he said the numbers could be conservative as a lot of cases go unreported by the cancer registries.

Also, lung cancer was the leading cause of cancer deaths in the State, accounting for 10.47 per cent of all cancer deaths. “Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in Karnataka, accounting for 12.05 per cent of all cancer deaths in males and 8.9 per cent of all cancer deaths in females,” he said.

Nationwide data

Speaking about the country-wide statistics, Dr. Srinivas said lung cancer accounted for 5.9 per cent of all new cancer cases across India and 8.1 per cent of all cancer-related deaths in both sexes in the country.

“The estimated incidence of lung cancer in India in 2021 was 109,000 cases in males and 45,000 cases in females. The crude incidence rate of lung cancer in India is 6.9 per 100,000 population, but this varies significantly by State. The States with the highest lung cancer incidence rates are Mizoram (28.3 per 100,000), Kerala (27.2 per 100,000), and Manipur (26.6 per 100,000),” he said.

Tobacco consumption

He attributed tobacco consumption — both smoking and smokeless — to be the leading cause of lung cancer in the country though there were other factors too that were responsible for rising burden of lung cancer.

“The prevalence of smoking, especially among men, has been relatively high, contributing to a substantial number of lung cancer cases. Additionally, indoor air pollution caused by the burning of solid fuels for cooking and heating in poorly ventilated homes has also been identified as a significant risk factor, particularly among women,” he said.

Pointing out that environmental pollutants, occupational exposures and unhealthy lifestyles too contribute to the incidence of the disease, Dr. Srinivas said one of the challenges in combating lung cancer in India is the lack of early detection and awareness. “Many patients are diagnosed at advanced stages, limiting treatment options, and reducing survival rates. Additionally, there are disparities in access to healthcare facilities and cancer screening programs, with rural areas often having limited resources for cancer diagnosis and treatment,” he said.

