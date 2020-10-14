Incessant rains wreak havoc in Kalaburagi

Overflowing rivers have cut connectivity between villages and towns

Heavy rains that began late on Tuesday and continued till Wednesday morning threw normal life out of gear in Kalaburagi and other parts of Kalyana Karnataka region.

While the low-lying areas in towns and cities, including residential localities, remained inundated throughout the night, overflowing rivers, rivulets, tributaries and streams have cut the connectivity between villages and towns.

Kagina river in Kalaburagi district is in spate submerging many of its bridges including Malkhed, Kachur and Dandoti bridges. All the routes that connected Sedam town with Kalaburagi city have been closed. The submergence of Malkhed bridgein Sedam taluk has cut the key connectivity between Kalaburagi and Hyderabad. Many trucks transporting goods between Mumbai and Chennai and Kalaburagi and Hyderabad were found parked near toll plazas on either side of the bridge.

The premises of Uttaradi Math on the bank of Kagina river near Malkhed has been flooded. The rising water level in the river was posing a threat to villages such as Samakhed and Dandoti.

The release of excess water from the Chandrampalli dam flooded large tracts of fields with standing crops downstream. Officials said that at least 12 people were stranded in different places in Chicholi taluk and a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been dispatched to rescue them.

In Aland taluk, vast tracts of agricultural fields were flooded and standing crops destroyed. According to the sources, Mataki, Hebali, Jeerahalli, Shakapur and other villages in the taluk were the worst hit. The large tank in Mataki is overflowing. The bund of the tank that had breached in 1992 has again breached now, creating panic among the villagers.

In Kalaburagi city, major roads and many houses in the low-lying residential localities have been flooded. Venkatesh Nagar, Godutai Nayar, Panchasheel Colony, and Puja Colony are the worst-hit. In Chincholi town, houses at Harijanwada, Mominpur and other localities were flooded. People in some of these localities said that they had spent the whole night in the water.