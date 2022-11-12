Incessant rains in Mysuru and surrounding regions

Normal life was affected Mysuru on Saturday following rains. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Incessant rains lashed Mysuru on Saturday due to the impact of well-marked low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal giving a thrust to the north east monsoon as well.

Normal life was affected and there was thick cloud cover throughout the day as Mysuru and surrounding regions continued to experience wet weather.

The Indian Meteorological Department said rainfall occurred at a few places over south interior Karnataka while the chief amount of rainfall was in Kollegal and Haradanahalli in Chamarajanagar, Srimangala and Hudakeri in Kodagu, Mysuru and Malavalli. It has also forecast light to moderate rains over may places across south interior Karnataka during the next 24 to 48 hours.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has said that maximum amount of rainfall occurred in Kudlooru in Chamarajanagar district (38.5 mm) during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Saturday.