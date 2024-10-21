ADVERTISEMENT

Incessant rains hit waste collection as roads to landfills turn unmotorable

Published - October 21, 2024 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The incessant rains battering Bengaluru since the last few days have hit door-to-door waste collection and collection of waste from blackspots. According to sources, compactors arrived late from the Mittaganahalli landfill due to the poor condition of the road inside the dumping yard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents in some areas alleged that waste had not been collected for over four days. A waste collector in East Bengaluru said this was because the chain of collection was hit by the poor access to the landfill.

A wet waste supervisor in J.P. Nagar said, that on Monday too the auto tippers arrived two hours late due to rain and residents who went to work could not hand over the wet waste. 

A BBMP official talking to The Hindu said the compactors that went to dump waste at the landfill arrived late as the road inside the landfill is in bad condition, resulting in traffic pile up. “This is usual when the landfill area receives heavy rainfall. The roads are slushy and trucks move very slowly to the dumping site,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On the other hand, due to rain, waste dumped at the blackspots were scattered everywhere. At Silk Board, a stormwater drain was clogged due to waste and the police swung into action to clear the same.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US