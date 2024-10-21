Incessant rains hit waste collection as roads to landfills turn unmotorable

The incessant rains battering Bengaluru since the last few days have hit door-to-door waste collection and collection of waste from blackspots. According to sources, compactors arrived late from the Mittaganahalli landfill due to the poor condition of the road inside the dumping yard.

Residents in some areas alleged that waste had not been collected for over four days. A waste collector in East Bengaluru said this was because the chain of collection was hit by the poor access to the landfill.

A wet waste supervisor in J.P. Nagar said, that on Monday too the auto tippers arrived two hours late due to rain and residents who went to work could not hand over the wet waste.

A BBMP official talking to The Hindu said the compactors that went to dump waste at the landfill arrived late as the road inside the landfill is in bad condition, resulting in traffic pile up. “This is usual when the landfill area receives heavy rainfall. The roads are slushy and trucks move very slowly to the dumping site,” he said.

On the other hand, due to rain, waste dumped at the blackspots were scattered everywhere. At Silk Board, a stormwater drain was clogged due to waste and the police swung into action to clear the same.

