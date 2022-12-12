Incessant rains hit vegetable crop in Mysuru district, hold up repair of roads

December 12, 2022 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - MYSURU

Vegetables have started rotting in the fields as they cannot be harvested due to waterlogging

The Hindu Bureau

The office of the Deputy Commissioner in Mysuru, on December 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

There was no respite from rain in Mysuru and surrounding regions due to the impact of cyclone Mandous over the last few days, and has affected normal life.

The cumulative rainfall in the region has been above normal  from December 1 to December 12, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). The rainfall was 22 mm in Mysuru, which is 195% above normal for the period, while it was 30 mm for Chamarajanagar, which was 91% above normal, according to the KSNDMC.

Mandya received 23 mm of rainfall during the same period, which is 230% above normal, during the same period.

The cumulative rainfall for the north-east monsoon calculated from October 1 resulted in Mysuru district recording 294 mm of rainfall, which is 41% above normal. Chamarajanagar received 310 mm, which is 24% above normal, while Mandya received 362 mm of rains, which is 72% above normal

While there is a perception of drop in temperature and people were seen with pullovers and sweaters, both the KSNDMC and Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data indicated that the temperature was within the normal range. The maximum temperature in Mysuru was 23.5 degree Celsius and the minimum was 19.7 degree Celsius during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on December 12.

Farmers are feeling the brunt of the incessant rains. Vegetables have started rotting in the fields as they cannot be harvested due to waterlogging.

‘’We can neither harvest the vegetables that are ripe nor spray pesticides for the ones that are ripening and will be ready for harvest. If there is no respite from rains during the next 24 hours and adequate sunlight to dry the excess moisture content, the yield will be low, or the crops will perish,” said Nagaraj of Raita Mitra, a farmers’ produce company. ‘’We faced similar predicament during October. This is the second rain-related agricultural distress in the last two months, and has driven farmers to despair,” he added.

In Mysuru urban, waterlogging has been reported from many areas while motoring within the city has become a nightmare as the roads have been dug up in many areas for laying pipes or for repair of underground infrastructure. Besides, potholes have not been filled up nor repairs undertaken due to continuous rains, which is adding to the difficulties of motorists.

