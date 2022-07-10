Incessant rains continue to lash Kodagu

Heavy rains in Cauvery catchment area, road blocks in many parts of the district

Villagers making a temporary bridge across a rivulet which washed away the connecting road, at Kadupaje village near Bhagamandala in Kodagu disrtrict on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A rivulet overflowing above the danger mark near the Bhadrakali temple at Mukkodlu village in Madikeri taluk of Kodagu district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

There is no respite from rains in Kodagu district which continued to reel under local flooding and minor road blocks ever since the South West monsoon gained vigour about a week ago.

Rainfall in excess of 100 mm during the last 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. of Sunday, has been recorded across many measuring stations in the district keeping the local authorities on their toes to clear the road blocks created by falling trees. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been declared in Kodagu till 8.30 a.m. on July 11.

Bhagamandala-Talacauvery region, source of the river Cauvery recorded 172.4 mm of rainfall while Sampaje recorded 139.5 mm of rainfall during the same period, according to the district administration. Madikeri taluk received the maximum amount of rainfall with 134.53 mm during the last 24 hour period while Somwarapet received 90.7 mm of rains and Virajpet taluk received 68.78 mm of rainfall. The district as a whole received 98 mm of rains throwing normal life out of gear as the rivulets across the district were overflowing.

The road connecting Bhagamandala Triveni Sangama and Napoklu was completely submerged due to the overflowing water from the river and traffic was temporarily suspended on the route in the early hours of Sunday.

Damaged roads

The Bhagamandala-Madikeri road was partially submerged while many roads connecting interior areas were badly damaged as the Bhagamandala-Kudupaje village road leaving the locals marooned. The river was flowing above the danger mark at the Bhadarakali temple near Mukodlu. The approach road to the temple and a bridge was completely submerged by the flood waters.

The local authorities visited the Kudupaje culvert site where the headwall had been damaged and the reconstruction can be taken up only after the water recedes. In the meantime, the local villagers with the help of the Gram Panchayat, were engaged in making temporary wooden bridges to cross the rivulets.

The Deputy Commissioner B.C. Satish visited Sampige Katte where the retaining wall was in a precarious condition due to heavy rains. The authorities said that the flood situation in Hudikeri Hobli limits comprising Birunani GP, Hudikeri and Ballyamundoor was under control despite incessant rains. There was a minor landslide enroute to Bellur village in Hudikeri GP limits and the blockage was cleared using heavy earth moving equipment. Trees have fallen and landslides reported along the Madikeri-Kutta State highway.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), 225 mm of rainfall was recorded at Galibidu GP in Madikeri taluk while 126 mm of rainfall was recorded at Kalekerinidugane GP also in Madikeri taluk.

Other places of heavy rains included Karike which received 124.5 mm of rains while Chembu which was in the news due to series of minor tremors last week, received 133 mm of rainfall.