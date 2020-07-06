Incessant rain washes away bridges in Kalaburagi district

KALABURAGI

06 July 2020 08:16 IST

Road connectivity between various villages in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburgi district and in the villages on the Karnataka-Telangana border was cut off as bridges on major stretches were washed away due to incessant rain in the last three days.

Two bridges on Chatrasal-Burugapalli Road and Garagpalli-Bhaktampalli Road were badly damaged. Incessant downpour on Thursday and Friday night caused floods in the local tanks and rivulets and the flood waters breached several causeways, snapping road links at more than 15 places in Chincholi taluk.

Villagers in low-lying areas were forced to shift their places after the flood waters gushed into houses. As many as 45 houses in Chincholi town, Ainapur and Chandapur were waterlogged.

The major connectivity between Somlingadahalli and Kallur, Sangapur and Gopunaik Tanda and Shivrampur and Shahapur was cut off.

As a precautionary measure, vehicles were stopped using the bridge across the Kagina river near Malkhed village in Sedam taluk as the bridge is facing the danger of being submerged.

Rescued

Fishermen on Friday rescued eight people who were stranded in the Kagina river due to a sudden rise in the water level.

These eight people who were stranded on the banks of the river were rescued by a team of Fire and Emergency Servcies officials with the help of local fishermen after an operation that lasted four hours.

Rainfall

Kalaburagi district recorded 217 mm rainfall against a normal 182 mm rainfall from July 1 to July 4.

Jewargi taluk received 250 mm rainfall, followed by Sedam with 239 mm rainfall. Chittapur received 228 mm rainfall, Chincholi received 213 mm rainfall and Aland and Afzalpur taluk recorded 198 mm rainfall each.