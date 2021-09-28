Incessant rain in Kalaburagi, Bidar

Incessant rain lashed Bidar and Kalaburagi throughout Monday night throwing life out of gear in many places.

The overflowing Kagina submerged the Malkhed Bridge in Sedam taluk cutting off road connectivity between Kalaburagi and Sedam.

The river has also submerged other bridges, including one near Dandoti in Chittapur taluk, disrupting road transportation between Kalaburagi and many villages and towns. The Kamalavathi was also overflowing on Tuesday morning.

Alerted by the heavy inflow into the reservoirs caused by the continuous rain in the catchment areas of the Bhima and its tributaries, the authorities concerned released 49,614 cusecs of water from the Sonna Barrage, 10,000 cusecs from the Bennethora Reservoir and 4,500 cusecs of water from the Nagaral Reservoir.

As per reports reaching the regional headquarters on Tuesday evening, as many as six houses in Chitaguppa of Bidar district collapsed in heavy rain. In Aurad taluk, two bridges, one near Borgi and the other near Babali, were damaged in rain. The Manjra was overflowing in Bidar district, submerging a bridge near Dadagi in Bhalki taluk.

Rain has destroyed standing crops on large tracts of land in in Bidar and Kalaburagi districts.