Incessant rain causes damage to houses, cowsheds

As many as 36 houses and nine cowsheds have suffered damage in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district in incessant rain in the last two days.

Aland Tahsildar Yellappa Subedar, who assessed loss caused to property, said that the 36 houses in 18 villages across the taluk have suffered partial damage due to incessant rain.

In the last 24 hours, the district has received 29 mm rainfall against a normal 9 mm.

Kamalapur taluk recorded 54 mm rainfall, while Kalagi taluk received 51 mm rainfall, Aland and Chincholi taluks 39 mm each, Kalaburagi taluk 28 mm and Afzalpur and Sedam taluks recorded 22 mm rainfall each.