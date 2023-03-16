Incentive for milk producers pending since November 2022

March 16, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

Amid a decline in milk procurement by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) in the last few weeks that has increased pressure in the retail market, the State government has not released ₹5 per litre incentive, a crucial component in the earning of milk producers, for nearly five months now.

While the Animal Husbandry Department sources put the figure at ₹434 crore as dues towards the milk producers since November 2022, KMF sources said the dues had run up to about ₹480 crore till date. Government sources said the KMF proposal forwarded by the Animal Husbandry Department was pending before the Finance Department for approval.

The decline in milk procurement, which is hovering around 71 lakh litres daily across the State, has been attributed among other reasons to farmers turning towards private dairies that are offering around ₹40 a litre for cow’s milk, especially in the bordering areas. While March is generally a lean season when milk production drops, small milk producers have also moved away from animal husbandry as it is not seen as viable in the current circumstances. In 2023, milk production in Karnataka has seen a decline of about 1% over the corresponding period last year.

The ₹5 a litre incentive is crucial to the milk producer as the district milk unions pay an average of ₹33 a litre in the State with a couple of unions offering up to ₹35 a litre. “Farmers find it hard to sustain the milk production with what the unions pay, and the government incentive plays a crucial role in boosting the income of their family,” KMF source said, expressing concern that if the money was not released before the end of the financial year, it normally gets delayed further. Normally, payments are made every quarter, sources said.

The ₹5 a litre incentive, sources pointed out, was important as nearly 90% of the milk producers in the State are small producers with a maximum of two cows which makes milk production unstainable as input cost has gone up. “To woo the milk producers to the KMF and stop them from giving up on animal husbandry, the federation on multiple occasions sought a hike in the retail price of milk by ₹5 a litre. The government only allowed a hike of ₹2 a litre. The ₹5 a litre incentive is also not reaching them on time,” sources said, adding that efforts were on increasing the holding of cows by milk producers.

Unions hike price

Meanwhile, in a bid to sustain procurement, Kolar and Mysuru milk unions have increased the procurement price of milk to deter farmers from going to private dairies. While Mysuru union has hiked procurement price by ₹1 a litre, Kolar union has increased by ₹2.10 a litre, sources said.