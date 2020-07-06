Karnataka

Incentive for graduates on COVID-19 duty

They will get 5 extra marks in PG NEET

The Minister also pointed out that a meeting was held with all Deputy Commissioners to discuss setting up of booth-level taskforce committees. These committees will work to contain COVID-19 in both rural and urban areas, he added.

