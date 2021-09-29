Hassan

The inauguration of Devaraj Urs Bhavan and Ambedkar Bhavan will be held in Chikkamagaluru on Friday. Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary and others will attend the programmes organised by the district administration.

In a communiqué to media on Wednesday, the district administration said the programme would be held at Zilla Panchayat building at noon. Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council M.K. Pranesh, Chikkamagaluru MLA C.T. Ravi and others will attend the programme, the communiqué said.

