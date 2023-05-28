ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurated fish market still not open tooo public in Yadgir

May 28, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - YADGIR

The market has turned into a den for illegal activities, allege activists, public

Ravikumar Naraboli

Vendors selling fish in an unsheltered area near Shashtri Chowk in Yadgir. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Bushes develop near new the fish market building in Yadgir. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An empty liquor bottle thrown near the new fish market building in Yadgir. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A long-pending demand for a full-fledged fish market in Yadgir city remains unfulfilled as even after its inauguration, the market is yet to become functional.

The new fish market building in Yadgir which was constructed at a cost of ₹1 crore was inaugurated by the then Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Island Transport S. Angara in April last year. However, officials have not opened it for the traders to do business. Consequently the vendors are forced to sell in an open space near Shastri Chowk.

“Despite completion and inauguration of the new fish market building, officials are yet to open it for the public. As the new building remains unmonitored, it has become a suitable spot for illegal activities. Empty liquor bottles are found everywhere in and around the building,“ Umesh Mudnal, a social activist, alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With no other option, the vendors are presently selling fish in the open space. Meanwhile, due to lack of maintenance, the new building is getting covered by shrubs.

 “I am a regular customer here. I want to have fresh fish whenever I come to buy it. I don’t know why in spite of having spent so much for constructing the fish market with advanced facilities, no steps are being taken to make it functional,”  Mahadevappa, a customer, sought to know.

Taking exception to the officials’ apathy, Mr. Mudnal said fish vendors would be forced to resort to agitation outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office if the new fish market was not opened to the public within a week.

When contacted, Rajanna, Deputy Director of Fisheries Department, said, “Occupants ( vendors) are not ready to come forward to run their business there on a rent basis. Therefore, a letter was written to the head office to waive off the rent. Once the reply comes from head office we will open it to vendors.” 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US