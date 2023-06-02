Inaugural ceremony of new parliament building made a ‘mockery’ of the Constitution, says Vishwanath

June 02, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MYSURU

A.H. Vishwanath, MLC, alleged that the recently held inaugural ceremony of the new Parliament building had made a “mockery of the Constitution”.

Instead of Ashoka Chakra, which is our national emblem, Prime Minister Narendra consecrated the “sengol”, a religious symbol, in the new Parliament building, delivering a blow to the secular values enshrined in the Constitution, Mr. Vishwanth, who is also a former MP, told reporters in Mysuru on Friday, June 2.

The consecration of the “sengol” in the new Parliament building, accompanied by rituals, symbolized “purohithashahi” or rule of the priestly classes, thereby, threatening democracy, he said.

“The parliament is the soul of the country. How can a religious symbol be established in the parliament house,” he questioned.

Mr. Vishwanath came down heavily on the Prime Minister for “excluding” President Draupadi Murmu from the event and said it was an insult to the President, who is also the Commander In-Chief of the three defence forces – army, navy and air force.

He also pointed out that there was no mention of the author of Indian Constitution Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on the occasion.

He questioned whether the ceremony was to mark the inauguration of a new Parliament building or was it a “coronation” of Mr. Modi.

He said it was highly unfortunate that the country’s cherished constitutional values were thrown to the winds during the inaugural ceremony of the new parliament building under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Vishwanath, who is a BJP MLC, raised questions over inequities in the distribution of political power and finances among the north Indian and south Indian states and sought a debate over the matter.

Textbook revision

Responding to a question on the proposed revision of textbooks by the new Congress Government in the State, Mr. Vishwanath appealed to the government against taking up the revision in haste.

The academic year has begun and the schools have started. Let the government constitute a Committee for revision of the textbooks. The revised textbooks can be introduced from the next academic year, he said.