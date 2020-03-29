In times of COVID-19, Malnad grapples with KFD

While the entire world is gripped by COVID-19, the people of Malnad region continue to grapple with Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), also known as monkey fever, that has claimed three lives in the State this season.

The period from November to May is considered as KFD season. This season, blood samples of 3,971 people having symptoms of the disease were tested at the Viral Diagnostic Laboratory (VDL), Shivamogga, the main arm of the Department of Health and Family Welfare to tackle the disease, of which 123 samples tested positive for KFD. Of the 123 positive cases reported in Karnataka, 102 cases are from Shivamogga district. More than 12% of the ones who tested positive this season were vaccinated against the disease.

Disease has spread

K.P. Sripal, a social activist, told The Hindu that the vaccine against KFD that was developed in 1991 is being administered till date. This tick-borne viral fever that spreads from monkeys to humans is not confined to Karnataka alone. The disease has spread its tentacles to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Goa and Maharashtra too. It is the right time to take up study and research on enhancing the potency of the vaccine to prevent future outbreaks, he said.

In the previous season (November 2018 to May 2019), 23 persons died and 440 tested positive for the disease in Karnataka. In the wake of the large-scale outbreak, the Department of Health and Family Welfare had planned to vaccinate 5.17 lakh people in the affected areas this season. So far, 3.94 lakh people are covered under the vaccination drive.

Kiran S.K., Director of VDL, Shivamogga, told this correspondent that it was true that many people who had taken the vaccination had tested positive for KFD. However, it should be noted that no person who was administered the vaccine died this year. The intense drive launched to administer the vaccine has succeeded in bringing down the number of deaths this time compared to last season, he said.

Brushing aside the apprehensions expressed on the efficacy of the present vaccine that is produced at the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals (IAHVB), Hebbal, he said that if the primary, secondary and booster dose of the vaccine is availed as per the schedule worked out by the department, it gives 83% immunity against the disease. If there is a failure to abide by the schedule, the person who gets vaccinated may become vulnerable for the disease, he said.

He further said that the tests conducted this year revealed that the viral load in blood samples of the vaccinated persons was less compared to those who were not vaccinated. The possibilities of survival and speedy recovery are high if the viral load is less, he said.

One more death

A 58-year-old woman from Cheeranakudige village in Tirthahalli taluk of Shivamogga district died of Kyasanur Forest Disease(KFD) on Saturday. This is the third death in the district due to KFD since January 1. The deceased is an agricultural labourer.

On Sunday, the blood samples of a 54-year-old farmer from Hosagadde village tested positive for KFD, following which he has been hospitalised.