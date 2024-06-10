‘In these troubled times, U.S. and India have emerged as likeminded and trusted partners’

The U.S.-India Major Defense Partnership has become a pillar of global peace and security, says U.S. Rear Admiral Michael Baker during the ‘Partners in Progress’ symposium highlighting U.S.-India, Indo-Pacific defense ties in Bengaluru.

“In these troubled times, when the world is going through struggles and contestations, U.S. and India have emerged as likeminded and trusted partners,” said Assistant Chief of the Indian Naval Staff Rear Admiral (RAdm) Nirbhay Bapna.

He, along with Senior Defense Official and U.S. Defense Attaché Rear Admiral Michael Baker, and Christ University Vice Chancellor Rev. Dr. Jose CC, inaugurated the “Partners in Progress” symposium jointly organised by Elliott School of International Affairs, George Washington University, and Christ University, Bengaluru, with support from the U.S. Consulate General Chennai on Monday in Bengaluru.

“The 75-year partnership has today become a comprehensive global strategic partnership. There is convergence between the two countries in their shared vision for a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. Information sharing and maritime domain awareness is a priority area of cooperation for both the countries. Looking ahead, the partnership is set to deepen further. Both nations are likely to enhance collaboration in emerging domains like cybersecurity, space, underwater, and artificial intelligence. The evolving security dynamics underscore the importance of a strong Indo-U.S. naval partnership, which is a testimony to the strength of Indo-U.S. strategic relationship,” added RAdm Bapna.

U.S. Rear Admiral Michael Baker, in his opening remarks to over 50 subject-matter experts said, “The U.S.-India Major Defense Partnership has become a pillar of global peace and security. Our countries are making substantial progress through joint exercises, the reinforcement of defense industrial cooperation, the annual 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, and other consultative mechanisms. These efforts contribute to progressing forward an advanced and comprehensive defense partnership, ensuring close coordination between our militaries across all domains. Both countries are vital partners in efforts to ensure that the Indo-Pacific is a region of peace, stability, and growing prosperity and economic inclusion.”

The symposium focused on thematic areas such as the U.S.-India strategic landscape and its impact, defense and security dialogues, defense technology trade and production, and military interoperability. The participants included 50 U.S. and Indian opinion leaders and strategic analysts with expertise on geopolitics and international relations.

East West Center Vice President Satu Limaye and the Former Indian Ambassador to the United States Arun Singh offered U.S. and Indian perspectives at the symposium’s plenary session.