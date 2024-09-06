In the second batch of Dasara jumbos, Sugreeva is the heaviest

The second batch of elephants that arrived here for the Dasara festivities from their respective camps on Thursday evening underwent weight checking here on Friday.

The five elephants were accorded a traditional welcome at the palace on their arrival here. They later joined the first batch of nine elephants led by Abhimanyu that arrived here last month. All 14 elephants are camping in the palace premises, with separate temporary shelters for housing the jumbos.

The five elephants in the second batch included Prashanth, Hiranya, Mahendra, Dodda Harave Lakshmi, and Sugreeva.

The five elephants underwent weight checking at the weighing bridge on Dhanwantri road. Only nine elephants took part in the routine training till Bannimantap and the new batch of elephants is expected to join the training for the Jamboo Savari on the procession route in the next couple of days.

Nine elephants led by tusker Abhimanyu, which will carry the 750-kg golden howdah, took part in the routine training, with the assistance of their caretakers. Kanjan and Varalakshmi elephants stayed back in their camp at the palace.

While Sugreeva was the heaviest jumbo in the second batch weighing 5,190 kilos, Mahendra weighed 4,910 kilos and Prashanth 4,875 kilos. Dodda Harave Lakshmi and Hiranya weighed 3,485 kilos and 2,930 kilos respectively.

In the first batch, Abhimanyu was the heaviest when the weight of nine elephants were checked on their arrival here last month from their jungle camps.

The 58-year-old Abhimanyu weighed 5,560 kg. This elephant is the most versatile as it has the reputation of carrying out its tasks perfectly with finesse, including the Dasara tasks as well as the forest operations for catching wild elephants or during operations to capture tigers. The second heaviest jumbo in the first team was Dhananjay which weighed 5,155 kg. After tusker Gopi, the fourth heaviest is Bheema. While Gopi weighed 4,970 kg just a few kilos short of 5,000 kg, Bheema too weighed 4,945 kg. Ekalavya, which is making its Dasara debut this year, weighed 4,730 kg. The weight of other elephants when they arrived in the first batch was like this - Kanjan 4,515 kg, Rohit 3,625 kg, Lakshmi 2,480 kg, and Varalakshmi 3,495 kg.

In a span of about two weeks, the weight of the elephants of the first batch might have gone up as they are fed nutritious food to prepare them for the Dasara tasks. A dedicated team of Forest Department along with the mahouts and kavadis takes care of the elephants.