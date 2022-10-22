In support of farmers, D K Shivakumar dons green T-shirt in Raichur

The KPCC chief lent his support to farmers’ union demanding an organised market set-up to enable them to sell their produce at stipulated prices

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar dons a green T-shirt that reads “If farmer wins, the country wins” during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Raichur on October 22, 2022.

After wearing a T-shirt flagging unemployment issues in the country, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra along with party leader Rahul Gandhi in Raichur on Saturday, October 22, 2022, by wearing a green T-shirt to highlight the plight of farmers.

“If farmer wins, the country wins,” was the message written on his T-shirt.

“Farmers are the backbone of the country. The BJP government has been unjust to them by doing nothing more than lip service to increase farmers’ income. Our agriculture economy is in shambles,” he said and accused the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government of promoting the interests of contractors over farmers.

Pro-farmer measures

Mr. Shivakumar lent his support to farmers’ union demanding an organised market set-up to enable them to sell their produce at stipulated prices.

The KPCC chief also asserted that he was aware of the issues plaguing the agriculture sector and vowed to increase the allocation of resources if the Congress comes to power after Assembly elections next year.

He added that the thrust of the Congress would be to ensure statutory compliance of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops besides increasing the income of the small and marginal farmers of the state.