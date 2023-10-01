IN-SPACe to conduct short term course for agriculture sector

October 01, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) will conduct a short-term course on using technology for the agriculture sector next month. The five-day long course, which will be held in Ghaziabad starting November 20, will train individuals on the various aspects of space technologies used in the agriculture sector theoretically as well as practically.

“Space technology has revolutionised the agriculture sector, ushering in an era of precision farming that enhances efficiency, sustainability, and productivity. By harnessing data from satellites and other space-based assets, farmers can make informed decisions and optimise their operations like never before,” IN-SPACe stated.

It added that precision agriculture, powered by space technology, allows farmers to customize their actions to specific areas within their fields. It also provides valuable weather forecasting and climate data, enabling farmers to plan planting and harvesting schedules more accurately.

“Timely weather alerts can help protect crops from extreme conditions, reducing losses due to unexpected storms or droughts. Space technology has become an indispensable tool for the agriculture sector, fostering precision farming practices that promote sustainability, increase productivity, and contribute to global food security,” IN-SPACe which has been formed under the Department of Space to promote, enable, authorize and supervise non-government entities and academia to undertake space activities, added.