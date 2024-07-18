GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IN-SPACe announces opportunities for start-ups and MSEs in marine sector

Published - July 18, 2024 09:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has announced opportunities for start-ups and Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) in the marine sector.

IN-SPACe, which has been formed under the Department of Space to promote, enable, authorise and supervise non-government entities to undertake space activities said that it will launch a seed fund scheme in space applications for the blue economy.

Purpose of scheme

It said that the purpose of the scheme is to support start-ups and entrepreneurs who are developing innovative solutions using space technology to support the sustainable growth of the blue economy.

IN-SPACe said that it is seeking proposals from startups and MSEs who have innovative ideas for space technology to support the blue economy.

“Space technology is integral to the sustainable development of the blue economy. It provides the tools and data necessary for efficient management of marine resources, environmental conservation, maritime safety and climate resilience. By leveraging the capabilities of satellites and space-based systems countries can enhance their blue economy initiatives, ensuring the health and productivity of ocean and coastal ecosystems for future generations.” the announcement of opportunity states.

Domains of application

It also released a tentative list of areas where space technology can be applied.

In the domain of fisheries, the opportunities are in the areas of potential fishery zones, illegal fishery, over fishery and safety and security.

In the domain of marine biology, the opportunities are in marine life tracking, algal bloom, and seaweed monitoring.

Likewise in the domain of border or coastal surveillance, the opportunities are in dark ship detection and other malpractice detection, coastal monitoring from space for infiltration, border crossing, trafficking and sea piracy.

The other domains include mining, communication, oceanography, weather and transport. A grant of upto ₹1 crore would be provided to the selected start-ups and MSEs on a milestone basis, in three or more instalments. The last date to receive applications is August 15.

