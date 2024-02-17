In solidarity with farmers: KRRKS members stage protest in Kalaburagi

February 17, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Kalaburagi

Condemning the attacks on farmers marching towards Delhi and lobbing of teargas shells, the members of State Committee of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Yuvajana Seva Sangha (KRRKS) staged a protest outside the Kalaburagi MP’s office on the Mini Vidhana Soudha premises on Saturday.

Chandu Jadhav, sangha president, and secretary Sunil M. Manpade criticised the BJP-led government at Centre for thwarting attempts by protesting farmers to enter Delhi.

Mr. Jadhav said that though nearly 700 farmers lost their lives during the protest at Delhi in 2021, the BJP-led government continues to play with the sentiments of farmers. The agitators demanded the government withdraw cases registered against the farmers in the Delhi agitation and provide compensation to the bereaved family members of farmers. The agitators also urged inclusion of the legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) as per the recommendations of M.S. Swaminathan Committee report.

They alleged that the Union government had failed to deliver on all fronts and that its efforts to divert attention from burning issues such as employment and poverty are clearly failing.

Mr. Manpade expressed that the BJP-led Centre was discriminating against Karnataka in disbursing the funds against the taxes collected from the State.

Accusing the Union government of ignoring Karnataka, Mr. Manpade said that the reduction in tax devolution has resulted in a loss of over ₹45,000 crore to the state in the last four years. He added that the Centre did not even compensate for loss in tax revenue because of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Though the State was reeling under severe drought, the Centre has failed to release substantial funds for drought relief to the Karnataka, they alleged.