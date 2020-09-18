In Shivamogga, private doctors to be roped in to treat COVID-19 patients

Hassan

Minister says government doctors have been working overtime

The Shivamogga district administration has decided to utilise the services of private doctors at McGann Hospital in Shivamogga to treat COVID-19 patients, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa has said.

In a meeting with medical officers in Shivamogga, Mr. Eshwarappa said as number of cases is on the rise, doctors had been working overtime to treat patients. “We have decided to involve private doctors for the service. If found necessary, we will involve more private nursing homes for COVID-19 treatment in the city,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar said four private doctors had already started working at McGann Hospital. Those refusing to work would attract legal action, he said.

Indian Medical Association’s Shivamogga district unit president Parashuram said private doctors would wish to work, provided they are given necessary facilities. They would require training on the treatment protocol and they should get seven days quarantine time after working for a week. Besides that, the government should extend insurance facility for them, he added.