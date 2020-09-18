In Shivamogga, private doctors to be roped in to treat COVID-19 patients

The Shivamogga district administration has decided to utilise the services of private doctors at McGann Hospital in Shivamogga to treat COVID-19 patients, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa has said.
In a meeting with medical officers in Shivamogga, Mr. Eshwarappa said as number of cases is on the rise, doctors had been working overtime to treat patients. “We have decided to involve private doctors for the service. If found necessary, we will involve more private nursing homes for COVID-19 treatment in the city,” he said.
Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar said four private doctors had already started working at McGann Hospital. Those refusing to work would attract legal action, he said.
Indian Medical Association’s Shivamogga district unit president Parashuram said private doctors would wish to work, provided they are given necessary facilities. They would require training on the treatment protocol and they should get seven days quarantine time after working for a week. Besides that, the government should extend insurance facility for them, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath