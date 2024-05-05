In rain-deficit Bagalkot and Vijayapura, all talk is about ‘personality types’

May 05, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Belagavi

Vijayapura and Bagalkot Lok Sabha constituencies fall in what are the lowest rainfall-receiving regions of Karnataka, but all one gets to hear in discussions on elections here are comparisons of personalities of contestants rather than issues such as irrigation or drought relief.

ADVERTISEMENT

Friends with all or pliant?

Ramesh Jigajinagi, candidate from Vijayapura who is seeking his seventh re-election, carries the image of being an “easily accessible” leader who can solve problems, whether related to State government or Central government, as Ambanna Sherikar of Hitnal village, puts it. “He has friends in all parties,” added young lawyer Narayan Jadhav.

However, Amit Atharge, a Dalit leader, feels Mr. Jigajinagi is the among the few Dalit leaders who had the capabilities and public support to become the Chief Minister but could not. “He limited himself to his district. It may be diffidence or lack of ambition,’’ he said. But Mr. Jigajinagi laughs off such suggestions. “Whenever the demand for a Dalit CM for Karnataka rose, I have supported it,’” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The veteran leader who belongs to the SC (left) is pitted against Hanumant (Raju) Alagur, a former professor of humanities in Vijayapura (SC) Lok Sabha constituency. Prof. Alagur, who is SC (right), has served as MLA twice. “I am well aware of the fact that the fight has narrowed down to these sub communities. That is why I have instructed my followers to see that it does not lead to quarrels in villages,’’ he said.

Prof. Alagur centres on the complaint that Mr. Jigajinagi “did not do any development work that the people of Vijayapura can recall” and also that his opponent “did not follow politics of self-respect” and that he was “too pliant” a Dalit leader. He argues that his senior opponent modelled his personality as such to stay in the BJP.

Experience vs promise of youth

In Bagalkot, BJP’s Parvatagouda Gaddigoudar is seeking his fifth term. He is another leader with the image of being easily accessible. Factors against him are allegations that he did little to develop the district over four terms and seemed lethargic in raising local issues in Parliament, be it demand for Kudachi-Bagalkot railway line, national project status for Upper Krishna Project, or fair and remunerative pricing to sugarcane.

Mr. Gaddigoudar, 72, is pitted against Samyukta Patil, 30-year-old lawyer and daughter of Minister Shivanand Patil. She is backed by her father’s clout and experience. She is banking on traditional Congress votes, the guarantees and campaign rallies by the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. She faces non-cooperation from the Kashappanavar family that is upset as Veena Kashappanavar was not given the ticket.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.