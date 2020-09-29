In-principle approval given for 24 x 7 water supply works

Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, MLC Pradeep Shettar and others at a meeting of elected representatives and officials on drinking water supply in Hubballi on Tuesday. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi joined the meeting through a video link.

HUBBALLI

29 September 2020 22:52 IST

₹ 1,041.80-crore project to cover all villages in Dharwad district

A ₹ 1,041.80-crore project to supply water round-the-clock to all villages in Dharwad district was given in-principle approval during a meeting a meeting of elected representatives and officials chaired by Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar on Tuesday.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday after participating in the meeting of elected representatives, in which Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi participated through a video link, Mr. Shettar said that the blueprint of the mega project covering all villages in the district had been given in-principle approval.

“STUP Consultants have prepared the preliminary report and presented it in detail before the elected representatives and Mr. Pralhad Joshi. Of the project amount, ₹ 900.46 crore is meant for project implementation and ₹ 141 crore for maintenance of the water supply system for five years,” he said.

The Minister said that the resolution of the meeting would be sent by the Chief Executive Officer of the Dharwad Zilla Panchayat to the State government. “After getting approval from the Department of Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation, the project will be tabled in the Cabinet meeting. After Cabinet approval, tenders will be floated,” he explained.

Time sought

To a query, the Minister said that L & T company had sought six months for a survey and study on providing 24 x 7 water supply for all wards in Hubballi-Dharwad and it has been given three months to complete it. The project would be implemented from March next year, he said.

Dharwad Zilla Panchayat president Vijayalakshmi Patil, panchayat vice-president Shivanand Karigar, MLA Amrut Desai, MLC Pradeep Shettar, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat B.C. Sateesh, Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Suresh Itnal and other officials participated in the meeting.