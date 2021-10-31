Karnataka

In pictures | Puneeth Rajkumar’s final journey

The Hindu Net Desk 31 October 2021 13:01 IST
Updated: 31 October 2021 13:05 IST
Two days after his sudden death due to a heart attack aged 46, Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar was laid to rest in the early hours on Sunday at Kantheerava Studio in Bengaluru
Photo:Sudhakara Jain
Puneeth, the youngest of the five children of matinee idol Dr. Rajkumar, was buried with State honours with the Karnataka Police offering a 21-gun salute
Photo:Sudhakara Jain
Puneeth’s wife Ashwini Revanth is seen here with her daughters Dhriti and Vanditha. Dhriti was in USA when she heard the tragic news of her father’s death and rushed to Bengaluru on Saturday evening
Photo:Sudhakara Jain
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai handed over the national flag, which had been wrapped around Puneeth’s mortal remains, to Ashwini
Photo:Sudhakara Jain
Mr. Bommai called it a “huge personal loss”. The Karnataka CM was set to meet Puneeth on Friday to inaugurate his website on November 1. “But fate had other plans,” he said.
Photo:Sudhakara Jain
Actor-politician Madhu Bangarappa and Puneeth’s brother Raghavendra Rajkumar paid their respects
Photo:Sudhakara Jain
Puneeth’ eldest brother, actor Shiva Rajkumar, paid his respects
Photo:Sudhakara Jain
Several prominent film personalities and politicians, including Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa and KPCC president D. K. Shivakumar, turned up at Kanteerava Studio
Photo:Sudhakara Jain
After the gun salute and State honour, the body was placed in a palanquin for the final rites by the family, at Kanteerava Studio. Puneeth was buried next to his parents Dr. Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar
Photo:Sudhakara Jain

The late actor and television personality was given a 21-gun salute

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who died on October 29, was buried with State honours next to his parents Dr. Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar at Kantheerava Studio on October 31 in the presence of family, friends, colleagues from the film industry and dignitaries. The sombre ceremony concluded by 8 a.m.

The mortal remains of the actor were taken in a procession through Bengaluru from Kanteerava Stadium, where they had been placed for public viewing, before sunrise. Even in the early hours of the day, the funeral procession was greeted by thousands of fans and well-wishers who paid their last respects. Though fans were not allowed inside the studio, thousands had congregated outside raising shouting ‘Appu Amara’ and bidding a teary farewell.

