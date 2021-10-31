In pictures | Puneeth Rajkumar’s final journey

Two days after his sudden death due to a heart attack aged 46, Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar was laid to rest in the early hours on Sunday at Kantheerava Studio in Bengaluru
Photo: Sudhakara Jain
Puneeth, the youngest of the five children of matinee idol Dr. Rajkumar, was buried with State honours with the Karnataka Police offering a 21-gun salute
Photo: Sudhakara Jain
Puneeth’s wife Ashwini Revanth is seen here with her daughters Dhriti and Vanditha. Dhriti was in USA when she heard the tragic news of her father’s death and rushed to Bengaluru on Saturday evening
Photo: Sudhakara Jain
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai handed over the national flag, which had been wrapped around Puneeth’s mortal remains, to Ashwini
Photo: Sudhakara Jain
Mr. Bommai called it a “huge personal loss”. The Karnataka CM was set to meet Puneeth on Friday to inaugurate his website on November 1. “But fate had other plans,” he said.
Photo: Sudhakara Jain
Actor-politician Madhu Bangarappa and Puneeth’s brother Raghavendra Rajkumar paid their respects
Photo: Sudhakara Jain
Puneeth’ eldest brother, actor Shiva Rajkumar, paid his respects
Photo: Sudhakara Jain
Several prominent film personalities and politicians, including Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa and KPCC president D. K. Shivakumar, turned up at Kanteerava Studio
Photo: Sudhakara Jain
After the gun salute and State honour, the body was placed in a palanquin for the final rites by the family, at Kanteerava Studio. Puneeth was buried next to his parents Dr. Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar
Photo: Sudhakara Jain