In pictures | Puneeth Rajkumar’s final journey

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who died on October 29, was buried with State honours next to his parents Dr. Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar at Kantheerava Studio on October 31 in the presence of family, friends, colleagues from the film industry and dignitaries. The sombre ceremony concluded by 8 a.m.

The mortal remains of the actor were taken in a procession through Bengaluru from Kanteerava Stadium, where they had been placed for public viewing, before sunrise. Even in the early hours of the day, the funeral procession was greeted by thousands of fans and well-wishers who paid their last respects. Though fans were not allowed inside the studio, thousands had congregated outside raising shouting ‘Appu Amara’ and bidding a teary farewell.