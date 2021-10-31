Karnataka

In pictures | Puneeth Rajkumar’s final journey

1/9

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who died on October 29, was buried with State honours next to his parents Dr. Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar at Kantheerava Studio on October 31 in the presence of family, friends, colleagues from the film industry and dignitaries. The sombre ceremony concluded by 8 a.m.

The mortal remains of the actor were taken in a procession through Bengaluru from Kanteerava Stadium, where they had been placed for public viewing, before sunrise. Even in the early hours of the day, the funeral procession was greeted by thousands of fans and well-wishers who paid their last respects. Though fans were not allowed inside the studio, thousands had congregated outside raising shouting ‘Appu Amara’ and bidding a teary farewell.

Other Slideshows

Two days after his sudden death due to a heart attack aged 46, Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar was laid to rest in the early hours on Sunday at Kantheerava Studio in Bengaluru

In pictures | Puneeth Rajkumar’s final journey

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar with India’s finest off-road racer C.S. Santosh at the launch of Bengaluru TCS World 10K run 2019, in Bengaluru on March 16, 2019.

Puneeth Rajkumar: Pics from the life of 'Power Star' of Kannada cinema

Making cheese at Gualbert House in Bengaluru

Meet the cheesemaking monks in Bengaluru

Basavaraj Bommai submits letter to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on his election as leader of BJP Legislature Party in Bengaluru on July 28, 2021. He was accompanied by BJP leader Aruna, BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, BJP State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, outgoing chief minister B S Yediyurappa and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy.

Basavaraj Bommai: Home Minister to Chief Minister in 48 hours

Photographer Aswathanarayana

Remembering Puttanna Kanagal

Freedom fighter H S Doreswamy passed away in Bengaluru on May 26, 2021. He was 104-years old.

H.S. Doreswamy: A fighter till the end

Related Articles
Karnataka Police offer a 21-gun salute to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, at Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru on October 31, 2021.
Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar buried next to his parents
Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar with India’s finest off-road racer C.S. Santosh at the launch of Bengaluru TCS World 10K run 2019, in Bengaluru on March 16, 2019.
Puneeth Rajkumar: Pics from the life of 'Power Star' of Kannada cinema
TRENDING TODAY