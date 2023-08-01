In next two decades, India will make civilian aircrafts: Former DG of DRDO

August 01, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - MYSURU

Dr. Tessy Thomas, former Director General (aeronautics), DRDO and project director of Agni IV Missile and Agni V Mission, Government of India on Tuesday, August 1, said that India will be in a position to manufacture engines for commercial airliners in the next two decades with scientists working on developing civilian aircraft engines. The National Aerospace Laboratories, Bengaluru is in the process of developing Saras, a 90-seater civilian aircraft in the light transport aircraft category, she stated.

Responding to questions from students after her talk at the 61st Foundation Day at the Regional Institute of Education (RIE), she said the alloys used in designing the structure of the aircraft are not available in the country. Nevertheless, the efforts are on to manufacture engines for commercial airplanes, she said, while replying to questions on why India has not been able to make large aircraft when it has made rapid strides in aerospace engineering.

On the occasion, Dr. Thomas delivered the Sardar Panikkar Memorial Lecture, where she shared her journey in the DRDO and the making of Agni missiles.

After the lecture, Dr. Thomas interacted with the students and spoke about missile technology, while advising them to be determined and hard working for achieving success in their lives. She replied to questions on missiles, their range of travel and so on.

In response to a question from a student, the eminent scientist said the National Education Policy-2020 can transform the education standards of the country with the next generation of students set to be benefitted from the new policy with practical knowledge getting the attention.

Unlike the time when we were in school and college, there has been a sea change in the education system with plenty of opportunities for the students, who have to explore those opportunities to achieve success, she advised.

Describing former president and the ‘missile man of India’ late Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam as her ‘guru’, she said patience and hardwork brings achievements while citing her example and how she came up in life. “If you cannot achieve in the first attempt, there is always a second attempt. One has to overcome the gaps and stay ahead.”

RIE Principal Y. Sreekanth delivered the presidential address. Film and television actor Malavika Avinash was the guest of honour.

RIE (erstwhile Regional College of Education) was established in 1963 with the objective of qualitative improvement of school education through innovative pre-service and in-service teaching training programmes and to undertake research, development and extension activities in the southern region.

The Sardar Panikkar Memorial lecture series was introduced in 1964 in memory of the valuable services rendered by the late Sardar Panikkar for the development of education in India. As the vice-chancellor of the University of Mysore, he evinced a deep interest in the development of the RIE, Mysuru, a note said.

