In Mysuru, it was a less noisy, less smoky Deepavali

Amidst COVID-19 fears, a green’ festival in the making

Did the curbs on the sale and bursting of non-green crackers this Deepavali amidst the pandemic really worked?

Well, in Mysuru, it appears to have played a role if the noise and air levels monitored by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) authorities before the festival and during the festival are an indication.

Perhaps, it can be described as a “green” Deepavali in the making going by the findings.

The noise levels and air quality were well within the permissible limits, showing drop in the incidence of cracker bursting during the festival when compared to the previous year’s findings. It was by and large a less noisy and less smoky Diwali, said the KSPCB authorities .

A dedicated team from the KSPCB studied ambient noise and air quality levels a week before the festival and three continuous days round-the-clock during the festival (on November 14, 15 and 16) and analysed the results that gave a kind of relief to the health authorities who were worried over the outcome on the patients in view of COVID-19.

On three festival days, noise levels were measured at 60.9 DB, 63.8 DB and 66 DB respectively. Before Deepavali, the noise level was 63.1 DB. Last year, 72.7 DB, 73.8 DB and 75.2 DB were recorded during the festival while pre-Deepavali noise level last year was 57.3 DB. The noise levels were studied at the KSPCB office in Hebbal.

The four parameters - Sulphur Dioxide (SO2), Nitrogen Oxide (NOx), Particulate Matter 10 (PM10) and Particulate Matter 2.5 (PM 2.5) – were studied at three places – KSPCB office in Hebbal; K.R. Circle, KSRTC/City-Bus-stand; and the First Grade College in Kuvempunagar.

KSPCB Regional Environment Officer B.M. Prakash said the air quality and noise levels were within the tolerable limits. Rain during the festival also played a role in making this happen besides the sustained awareness all these years and the advisories issued against cracker bursting amidst the COVID-19 fears.

SO2 was 5.1 micrograms per cubic meter air, NO2 was 14.2 micrograms per cubic meter air, PM 10 was 21 mg and PM 2.5 mg was 11 at the KSPCB office before the festival. The findings during the festival are like this - SO2 was 5.4 micrograms per cubic meter air on day one, 4.9 on day two and 5.3 on day three; NO2 was 14 micrograms per cubic metre air on day one, 15.5 on day two and 10.7 on day three; PM 10 was 37 mg on day one, 36 mg on day two and 23 mg on day three; PM 2.5 was 14.3 mg on day one, 15 mg on day two and 7.6 mg on day three.

Likewise, at the K.R. Circle monitoring site, SO2 was 1.6 micrograms per cubic metre air, NO2 was 14.3 micrograms per cubic metre air, PM 10 was 43 mg and PM 2.5 was 18 mg before the festival. The findings during Deepavali are like this - SO2 was 2.9 micrograms per cubic metre air on day one, 3.2 on day two and 3.9 on day three; NO2 was 15 micrograms per cubic metre air on day one, 17.7 on day two and 19.3 on day three; PM 10 was 48 mg on day one, 56 mg on day two and 50 mg on day three; PM 2.5 was 20 mg on day one, 22 mg on day two and 16 mg on day three.

At the third monitoring destination in Kuvempunagar, SO2 was 1.23 micrograms per cubic metre air, NO2 was 12.1 micrograms per cubic metre air, PM 10 was 43 mg and PM 2.5 19 mg before the festival. During the festival, SO2 was 1.7 micrograms per cubic metre air on day one, 3.2 on day two and 4.6 on day three; NO2 was 14.7 micrograms per cubic metre air on day one, 17.3 on day two and 19 on day three; PM 10 was 45 mg on day one, 49 mg on day two and 36 mg on day three; PM 2.5 was 10 mg on day one, 18 mg on day two and 12 mg on day three.