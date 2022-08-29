In monsoon havoc, 3,213 houses damaged in Mysuru district since June

Kabini dam in H.D. Kote taluk in Mysuru district of Karnataka on July 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM M A

Incessant rains over the last few days and the cumulative impact of a vigorous monsoon has damaged 3,213 houses in Mysuru district between June and August 28.

In addition, 159 primary schools, 15 anganwadi centres and 13 primary health centres too have suffered rain damage this year.

This was revealed during an assessment of the damage and review by district in-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar, in Mysuru on August 29.

A presentation by authorities on the extent of damage caused by rains, which covered agriculture, property and livestock, revealed that two persons lost their lives. One of them was washed away in Mavinahalli in Jayapura taluk of Mysuru district on August 27.

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham said that compensation was paid to victims of house damage in as many as 2,497 cases while compensation pertaining to 716 cases were pending, but would be cleared by August 30. With respect to the damage caused in different taluks, maximum impact was in Periyapatna where as many as 865 houses were damaged with the degree ranging from severe to minor, and a majority of them had mud walls that caved in due to incessant rains..

This was followed by Saragur where 674 houses were damaged, while 509 houses were damaged in H.D. Kote.

There was no immediate threat of flooding anywhere in the district as the outflow from the Kabini reservoir at Beechanahalli in H.D. Kote was hovering at the rate of 20,000 cusecs. It is only when the outflow is at the rate of 75,000 cusecs that a few villages in the tail-end get submerged, he added.

The outflow from the KRS reservoir in Mandya district was at the rate off 25,409 cusecs, while the danger of flooding arises only when the outflow is 100,000 cusecs.

The crop damage due to rains was marginal. Standing crops on 321.21 hectare had been damaged as on August 29. This includes 102.48 hectare in Nanjangud taluk, and 92.34 hectare in Mysuru taluk, according to officials from the Agriculture Department.

However, the damage to horticultural crops – mainly vegetables – was higher. Horticultural crops on 384.02 hectares have been damaged as per the assessment conducted by the authorities.

The damage to roads was significant with 41.92 km of State highways in the district impacted due to rains while 193.85 km of district roads were damaged in addition to 261.75 km of rural roads. This was in addition to damage to 34 bridges belonging to the PWD and 12 bridges of the Panchayat Raj Engineering Department. The monsoon havoc impacted 27 canals that were breached or damaged, apart from 335 electricity poles, which were uprooted or damaged.

MLAs G.T. Deve Gowda, S.R. Mahesh, L. Nagendra, MLC C.N. Manje Gowda, MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy, Superintendent of Police R. Chetan, Zilla Panchayat CEO R. Poornima went among those present at the meeting.

Dasara preparations

Mr. Somashekar said the Dasara-related works, including beautifying the city, would begin once the rains recede. Mysuru has been receiving heavy rains over the past few days.

The Dasara High Power Committee, headed by the Chief Minister, has decided to celebrate the festivities in a grand manner. The sub-committees for overseeing the programmes and arrangements have been constituted.

‘Expressway will be opened only if rain reduces’

Responding to questions on flooding of Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway in Ramanagaram, the Minister said the Chief Minister is expected to convene a meeting of all the officials involved in construction of the expressway connecting Mysuru and Bengaluru. Already, the Chief Minister has discussed the situation in Mysuru, Ramanagaram and Mandya through video-conferencing.

With the closure of the expressway following flooding due to breach of lakes, travelers have been told to use alternative routes – via Nagamangala and Kanakapura — to reach their destinations. “The Chief Minister has said that the expressway may be opened for traffic only if the rain and flood situation ease,” he said.

‘Yet to decide on mayoral polls’

On mayoral polls in Mysuru, Mr. Somashekar said he has not received any direction from the party leadership on the alliance and the party strategy. “The State BJP president is busy with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mangaluru on September 2. After the PM’s visit, we may get some directions. There is still time to work on the strategy,” he told reporters.