I.N. Meghana of Shivamogga clears UPSC, secures 617th rank

May 23, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga

I.N. Meghana of Shivamogga secured the 617th rank in the Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission.

A graduate in chemical engineering, Ms. Meghana cleared the examination in her third attempt. Last year, she appeared for the interview but could not clear it. In her first attempt, she could not clear the preliminary examination. She is the daughter of I.M. Nagaraj, retired Deputy Conservator of Forests, and G.G. Namitha, residents of Shivamogga.

“After completing my graduation, I started preparing for civil service. My aim is to get an IAS. I am hopeful of getting an IPS this time,” Ms. Meghana told The Hindu. She is thinking of making one more attempt to fulfil her dream.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Meghana said she took much time to understand the basic concepts of her subjects and was a regular reader of newspapers to keep herself updated with current affairs.