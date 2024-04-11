In Kodagu, Lakshman seeks support to fulfil his vision

April 11, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MYSURU

Congress candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency M. Lakshman continued his election campaign in Kodagu on Thursday.

Accompanied by Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna, Mr. Lakshman went around places in Virajpet constituency, meeting people and seeking their support to him in the elections.

He held election meetings at Balele, Nittur, Kanoor, and other villages in the taluk and urged the people to give him a chance to serve them.

Mr. Lakshman said if elected, he will work together with Mr. Ponnanna for the development of Virajpet and Kodagu.

“I promise to implement my vision and plans for Kodagu. I have my own manifesto listing out the plans for Mysuru and Kodagu districts.”

Mr. Lakshman said the promises made by the Congress for the ensuing elections will be fulfilled if the people support us. “Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjuna Kharge have already expressed their vision ahead of the polls.”

Taking a dig at BJP MP Pratap Simha, Mr. Lakshman asked the people whether Mr. Simha was visiting Virajpet and addressing their problems. The BJP is astonished seeing the development works in the last year in Virajpet. Funds for the works in the constituency will continue as the Congress believes in development,” he stated.