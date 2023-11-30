ADVERTISEMENT

In India, saints have always been venerated through their qualities rather than their caste or community, says Joshi

November 30, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Kanakadasa was a great visionary who advocated an egalitarian society and walked the talk, the Union Minister tells a gathering at the saint-poet’s birth anniversary celebrations in Dharwad

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi paying floral tributes to saint-poet Kanakadasa at the Kanaka Jayanti celebrations in Dharwad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In the Indian tradition and history, eminent personalities, saints have always been recognised and respected based on their qualities and views rather than their caste and community, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has said.

Addressing a gathering after paying floral tributes to saint-poet Kanakadasa during the Kanaka Jayanti programme organised in Dharwad on Thursday, Mr. Joshi said that Kanakadasa was a great visionary who advocated an egalitarian society and walked the talk.

Kanakadasa was prominent among the Bhakti movement saints who initiated social reforms through his poetic work and he is being respected by all communities, he said.

Presiding over the programme, Additional Deputy Commissioner Geeta C.D. said that the ideals and ideology of Kanakadasa will always inspire and motivate society. His works and composition will be an eternal guide for facilitating a harmonious and egalitarian society, she added.

Delivering a talk on Kanakadasa, Lohit Naikar elaborated on the life and contribution of the saint-poet. He explained how Kanakadasa fought caste system and called upon everyone not to fight over the issue of caste and community. So far, 316 of his kirtans have been found, he added.

Sri Basavaraj Devaru of Manasur Revanasiddeshwar Mutt expressed displeasure over the absence of elected representatives in the programme. However, various municipal councillors and officials were present.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and Superintendent of Police Gopal Byakod paid floral tributes to Kanakadasa.

