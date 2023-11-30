In India, saints have always been venerated through their qualities rather than their caste or community, says Joshi

November 30, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In the Indian tradition and history, eminent personalities, saints have always been recognised and respected based on their qualities and views rather than their caste and community, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has said.

Addressing a gathering after paying floral tributes to saint-poet Kanakadasa during the Kanaka Jayanti programme organised in Dharwad on Thursday, Mr. Joshi said that Kanakadasa was a great visionary who advocated an egalitarian society and walked the talk.

Kanakadasa was prominent among the Bhakti movement saints who initiated social reforms through his poetic work and he is being respected by all communities, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presiding over the programme, Additional Deputy Commissioner Geeta C.D. said that the ideals and ideology of Kanakadasa will always inspire and motivate society. His works and composition will be an eternal guide for facilitating a harmonious and egalitarian society, she added.

Delivering a talk on Kanakadasa, Lohit Naikar elaborated on the life and contribution of the saint-poet. He explained how Kanakadasa fought caste system and called upon everyone not to fight over the issue of caste and community. So far, 316 of his kirtans have been found, he added.

Sri Basavaraj Devaru of Manasur Revanasiddeshwar Mutt expressed displeasure over the absence of elected representatives in the programme. However, various municipal councillors and officials were present.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and Superintendent of Police Gopal Byakod paid floral tributes to Kanakadasa.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.