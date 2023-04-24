In Gadag and Hanagal, Rahul raises issue of unemployment

April 24, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Participating in an interaction with youths drawn from varied backgrounds in Gadag on Monday and later addressing a public rally in Hanagal town of Haveri district, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised certain pertinent questions concerning the youths including the burning question of unemployment and sought to know from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, what sort of relationship he has with businessman Gautam Adani.

Recalling his experience of interacting with youths during the ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatra, Mr. Rahul said he heard stories of pain and grief caused due to unemployment and said he would urge Me. Modi to reveal to the nation the number of jobs lost by youths because of Mr. Adani.

Mr. Rahul said while common people fail to get loans from banks, Mr. Adani gets loans to the tune of crores of rupees, gets contracts of airports and businesses in foreign countries, thanks to his friendship with Mr. Modi.

In Gadag, he answered queries from the youths on issues being faced by the country and said those telling truth and asking questions were being snubbed. He said he was first muted in Parliament, then he was sent out of Parliament, but he would continue speaking the truth outside.

In Hanagal, where former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar also took part, he mentioned how Lingayat leaders like Mr. Shettar were being ill-treated and how the BJP was acting against the ideology of Basavanna.