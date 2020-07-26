Coronavirus | In fresh Karnataka high, 5,199 more test positive

Bengaluru

26 July 2020 23:20 IST

760 of 927 cases in Kerala due to local spread; A.P. records 56 more deaths; Telangana’s test positivity rate at 15.29%

Karnataka’s COVID-19 incidence with 5,199 new cases reported on Sunday was another high. It took the overall positive cases tally to 96,141. Of these, 35,838 patients had been discharged, 2,088 of them on Sunday.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare said 1,950 of the 5,199 fresh cases were from Bengaluru Urban, and 11 other districts in the State reported more than 100 cases. In second position was Ballari with 579 cases.

Also on Sunday, 82 new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Karnataka and the State toll stood at 1,878. No co-morbidities were reported among 21 patients, but doctors said many patients might have had co-morbidities but remained unaware of them. Of 58,417 active cases in the State, 632 were in intensive care.

Cumulative COVID-19 deaths in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 1,000-mark with 56 new fatalities reported during the past day.

During the same period, 7,627 fresh cases were reported, and the tally rose to 96,298. The death toll was 1,041 on Sunday, the Health department said.

Though the State’s mortality rate was around 1% for many days, the toll doubled in nine days. The first 534 deaths were reported in 128 days from the first positive case, while the last 507 deaths occurred in the last nine days. The overall death rate was 1.08%.

Kurnool topped the districts with 162 deaths, six in the past day, followed by Krishna (144 deaths, 5 new), East Godavari (122, 9), Guntur (98,1), Anantapur (83,2), West Godavari (79,5), Chittoor (77,4), Visakhapatnam (73,8), Srikakulam (60,5), Prakasam (48,1), Vizianagaram (36,3), Kadapa (31,2) and Nellore (28,5).

Kurnool reported 1,213 new cases, East Godavari 1,095, West Godavari 859, Visakhapatnam 784 and Anantapur 734. Chittoor reported 573, Guntur 547, Kadapa 396, Krishna 332, Nellore 329, Srikakulam 276, Vizianagaram 247 and Prakasam 242. The State tested 47,645 samples in the past day.

Telangana touched 54,059 cases as 1,593 more tested positive in data as of Saturday. Eight COVID-19 patients died. The daily media bulletin was not issued on Saturday and was put out on Sunday in a new format with information on Rapid Antigen Test centres. New cases included 641 from Greater Hyderabad, 171 from Rangareddy and 131 from Warangal Urban. A total of 3,53,425 tests had been performed; the cumulative Test Positivity Rate was 15.29%. Greater Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan tested positive for COVID-19.

Kerala added 927 cases on Sunday, its case load being 19,025. Two more deaths in Malappuram and Thrissur raised the toll to 61.

Locally acquired infections caused 760 of 927 new cases, and no epidemiological link was found for 67. Also, 16 more health-care workers were infected. The State tested 20,626 samples in the last 24 hours.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram bureaus)