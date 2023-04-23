In Frames | The night of Bhoota Kola

April 23, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST

As the evening deepens into an inky darkness of the night, the people of the village of Mujungavu near Kumabala in Kasaragod, Kerala, gather around to watch the Bhoota Kola. The air is suﬀused with anticipation and hope, for the Bhoota Kola is an oracle and prayers to it are believed to bring them fortune and relieve them of their problems.

The trained Bhoota Kola performer, in a possessed state, provides the answers to the community and is revered as the manifestation of God himself. The ritual performance that starts in the night goes on into the early hours of the morning.

Performed in the open air, the Bhoota Kola comes in the forms of Panchuruli, Kallurutti, Koragajja and so on. Originally from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of Karnataka and the northern parts of Kasaragod district, the Bhoota Kola has striking similarities with Kerala’s Theyyam, but have subtle diﬀerences too.

The costumes of the Bhoota Kola are not as strikingly colourful as those of the Theyyam. The Bhoota Kola performer is bedecked in an attire entirely made of intricately woven palm leaves.

The elaborate face painting, however, is similar to Theyyam. The incantations the performer utters are in Tulu. The nema or kola (as the performance is called) usually involves a ﬁerce dance accompanied by drums, music and other rituals.

Even for the ardent followers of Theyyam of Kerala, the Bhoota Kola from Tulu Nadu was not so familiar until the release of the Kannada movie Kantara, which brought the less­known ritualistic art form into the mainstream.

The Tuluvas, the people who speak the Tulu language, believe in animism and the Bhoota Kola is performed to invoke these spirits of Nature. The traditional right to perform the kola belong to the Nalike and Parava tribes of the region. A typical Bhoota Kola season starts in January and extends to May.

Varnara Panchuruli gets ready for the Bhoota Kola ritual at the Mujungavu Kulal Banjan Kutumba Adhimoolasthana temple near Kumbala in Kasaragod, Kerala.

The Bhoota Kola performer, who is revered as the manifestation of God, takes a moment to complete a sacred ritual

A performance starts at night and goes on till the early hours. In this period, the performer dons several costumes, in this case, the form of a boar.

During the ritual, oracles call upon spirits and forecast events or act as moral advisers.

Mukhathezhuthu is the intricate art of painting the faces of Theyyam performers.

Panchuruli performs an ‘exorcism’ at Sri Karimchamundiyamma Devasthanam, Odayamchal in Kasaragod district.

The Mookami Gulikan circumamulates the fire before entering it at Mujungavu Kulal Banjan Kutumba Adhimoolasthana temple near Kumbala in Kasaragod.