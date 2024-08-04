GIFT a SubscriptionGift
In Frames | Ruining the majestic ruins

Environmentalists and tourists express concern over quarrying activities around the World Heritage Site of Hampi in Vijayanagara district of Karnataka

Published - August 04, 2024 08:29 am IST

K. Bhagya Prakash

Hampi, located in the hilly region of Vijayanagara district in Karnataka, is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Dotted with monuments built during the Vijayanagara empire that ruled between AD 1336 and 1570, its landscape is made even more fascinating by the massive boulders that encompass the terrain.

It served as the capital of the mighty Vijayanagara empire. This historic site has multiple places of importance including the Virupaksha temple, Lotus Mahal, the queens’ bathing area, musical pillars, a stone chariot, and an elephant stable, all of which tell stories of the bygone era.

The Virupaksha temple is regarded as the most sacred temple at Hampi. The Tungabhadra river courses around the rocky terrain.

Tourists, history enthusiasts and archaeologists from all over the world come here, especially in the monsoon, as clouds enhance the beauty of the place and the weather makes the long treks less exhausting.

However, a matter of concern is regarding stone quarrying activity that one witnesses around the place. One can see men chipping away at the rocks near Bukkasagara between Hampi and Anegundi. Anegundi, also called as Kishkinda, has many historical monuments as well. Tourists hear explosives being used to blast the rocks, leaving them worried about the safety of the heritage site. Environmentalists express concern that even after the signboard put up by the Forest Department which says ‘Tungabhadra Otter Conservation Reserve’, quarrying is happening in surrounding areas.

Photo: K. Bhagya Prakash

On nature’s lap: Granite boulders surround the Virupaksha temple in Hampi.

Photo: K. Bhagya Prakash

Calling it a day: Tourists climb down a rock formation as dark clouds hover over the landscape.

Photo: K. Bhagya Prakash

Heritage to explore: Tourists at the stone chariot and musical pillars of the Vijaya Vittala temple in Hampi. The stone chariot has been imprinted in the ₹50 currency note.

Photo: K. Bhagya Prakash

Old world charm: The gentle slopes of the Hemakuta hill offers tourists a scenic sunset point.

Photo: K. Bhagya Prakash

Massive outcrop: Natural rock formations from which the temples and other structures of Hampi were carved out.

Photo: K. Bhagya Prakash

Chopped up: Workers converting historic boulders into stone slabs and bricks at a quarry.

Photo: K. Bhagya Prakash

Carted away: Stone bricks blasted from a quarry being loaded onto a tractor for transport.

Photo: K. Bhagya Prakash

In pieces: Stone slabs made from boulders at a quarry near protected areas at Bukkasagara.

Photo: K. Bhagya Prakash

Sustainability concerns: Beyond the scenic ruins of the ancient kingdom, quarrying of the unique rocks that make up the heritage site has left tourists worried.

