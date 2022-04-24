In Frames | Mind over Mekedatu

Activists are worried over a proposed dam project across the Cauvery

Breathe easy: A woman selling buttermilk at Sangama, where people board a mini bus to go to the Mekedatu viewpoint, which is 6 km inside the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary. Photo: K. Murali Kumar

Cooling off: People taking rest inside a tent on the banks of Cauvery river on Saturday. Many villagers and travellers use the riparian stretches, especially the spaces under the trees, for eco-tourism purposes at Sangama. Photo: K. Murali Kumar

With the clamour growing louder for the construction of a dam at Mekedatu across the Cauvery, activists have raised concerns over the impact such a project. would have on the environment. They are worried that the project will lead to the submersion of nearby villages and loss of habitat of the critically endangered hump-backed Mahseer fish.

The Cauvery is the lifeline for farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as the river water irrigates vast swathes of land in both the States. The Karnataka government plans to construct the dam to provide water to the farmers. The Congress State unit had staged a padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru early this year demanding the implementation of the project.

Activists and retired officials have questioned the need for the dam. Joseph Hoover, former member, Karnataka State Wildlife Board (KSWB), said, “The dam project will not only submerge vast areas of forests, it will also impact the future of the endemic fish. Professional anglers have already sounded the alarm about insensitive people introducing fish species from Amazon in the river.”

Activists say the dam will submerge an elephant corridor, worsening the man-conflict. Akhilesh Chipli, environmentalist from Bengaluru, says, “If this project is implemented, then it would have an adverse impact on flora and fauna. This project will only help politicians and contractors to make huge money.”

Oarsmen who take tourists to the Hogenakkal falls fear the risk of losing livelihood. Raja, coracle operator, says, “Hogenakkal is an important tourist spot. We take tourists to the falls. This proposed project will affect affect our livelihood as the tourists’ movement will be restricted.”