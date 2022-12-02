In election year, Karnataka set to cut power tariff

December 02, 2022 09:40 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a relief to electricity consumers, including domestic, the Karnataka government on Friday indicated reduction in power tariff from January 2023, ranging from 70 paisa to ₹2 per unit.

The proposed cut in tariff is aimed at blunting some of the criticism on rising prices and inflation ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

A decision to reduce power tariff was taken following grievances from consumers. The power charges would be reduced in the range of 70 paise to ₹2 per unit, according to Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar. Power rates had gone up in Karnataka on October 1, 2022, in the wake of rising coal rates and other costs.

Proposal before KERC

The new tariff would be announced after filing of proposals before the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) by Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMS).

Besides household consumers, industrial, commercial, high tension (HT), and low tension (LT) consumers of electricity would also avail the benefit, said Mr. Kumar.

For retaining HT consumers, it was also decided to re-examine the levy of charges (cross-subsidy). The BESCOM would file an application before the KERC for re-working additional charges for HT consumers who draw power from independent power producers (IPPs).

According to sources in the Energy Department, there was a proposal for providing tariff concessions for consumers of rural areas. The department has been mulling on providing a concession of 25 paisa per unit for consumers in gram panchayat limits.

A proposal was mooted to reduce charges of ₹4.15 per unit for 0-50 units (LT-A1) and ₹4.05 for 0-50 unit (LT-A2) consumers to ₹3.7 per unit.

From two slabs to one

It was also proposed to reduce two slabs between 50 and 200 units into one for reducing power tariff by ₹2 per unit. For consumers utilising more than 200 units, the tariff would be reduced from ₹8.2 to ₹7.7 per unit.

Reliable sources said that the department was planning to introduce a time-bound tariff for HT consumers. It was proposed to reduce charges for HT users who consume power for 10 hours a day, by 75 paisa from the current ₹6.6 per unit.