In election year, general transfer window opens

This has caused some anxiety in the bureaucracy

Amid speculation over the proposed Cabinet expansion or a reshuffle, the opening of the general transfer window on Sunday in what is being seen as “election year transfers” has caused anxiety among many across departments.

The State Government on Saturday evening announced that the general transfer window will be open between May 1 and June 15, and departments have been asked to not exceed the number of transfers to more than 6% of the cadre strength. The general transfers will be applicable to all officials and employees in Group A, B, C, and D, and the Ministers of respective departments have been allowed to take the decision.

Uncertain times

Multiple sources in the government said the transfers coming in the midst of speculation over the Cabinet has caused anxiety. “In many cases, officials are not sure about the continuity of their Ministers as the speculation has gained ground due to the visit of Home Minister Amit Shah this week.”

Another official acknowledged that the lobbying for transfers had begun at least a month before, and is more likely to continue beyond June 15 and beyond the 6% of the cadre strength since is the election year. The official also said that though the general transfers had been effected in the last two years in the middle of COVID-19 pandemic, it had been limited. “Being the election year, pulls and pressure this time around would be bigger,” the official added.