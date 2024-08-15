GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

In dialogue with Karnataka govt. over snapping of ties, say SBI and PNB

Published - August 15, 2024 10:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In the light of the State government’s unprecedented decision to sever long-standing ties with the public sector State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) over an unresolved dispute on the redemption of fixed deposits, both banks on Thursday said they were in a dialogue with the government for an amicable settlement.

The State government on Monday asked departments, public sectors, and all concerns coming under it to not only sever ties with the two banks but also withdraw the fixed deposits and close accounts with immediate effect. Besides, it directed them not to have any financial transactions with the two banks. They have been set a deadline of September 20 to snap ties with the banks.

What banks said

“As the matter is currently sub judice, we are unable to provide any specific comments at this time. However, we remain in ongoing discussions with the Government of Karnataka to resolve the issue amicably,” the SBI said in a statement on Thursday. The government has accused the SBI of not returning ₹10 crore deposit that the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board had opened in 2013 with the State Bank of Mysore (SBM), which merged with the SBI in 2017. It said the FD had been closed prematurely by bank officials who used the money towards settling a loan account of a private company.

In a separate but similar statement, the PNB said, “This is with reference to a circular issued by the Government of Karnataka Secretariat on 12.08.2024 regarding closing the accounts of the State government departments and other institutions with the SBI and the PNB. As the matter is currently sub judice, it will not be prudent to make any specific comment. However, the bank is committed to an amicable resolution of the matter and is in discussion with the Government of Karnataka.” The State government has accused the PNB of not returning ₹12 crore deposit made in 2011 by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board.

Multiple meetings

The government has also said that both matters are in court, and despite multiple meetings and communications with the banks, they had not been resolved, leading to the decision to sever ties.

Related Topics

Karnataka / banking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.