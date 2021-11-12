In-charge principal booked

YADGIR

12 November 2021 19:45 IST

Yadgir Women Police have registered a case against Hayyalappa Mareppa Jagirdar, in-charge principal of Kitturu Rani Channamma Residential School in Warkanalli village in Yadgir taluk, on the charge of making attempts to sexually abuse girl students.

According to a release from Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy, the accused made attempts to sexually abuse girl students after luring them saying that he will give them the maximum marks in internal examination.

The students then wrote a letter to the District Children Welfare Committee about the misdemeanour by the accused.

The committee later asked the officer of the District Children Welfare in writing to conduct an inquiry into the incident. The officer visited the school and collected information from students and filed a complaint with the Women Police Station in Yadgir.

A case was registered under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act 2012. The accused, however, is absconding and the police have launched a search for him.