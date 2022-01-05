In-charge officers named

The State Government has reappointed IAS officers to take charge of various aspects of the management of COVID-19 in Karnataka.

An order by Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar on Tuesday stated that R. Vinoth Priya has been put in charge of mobilising ILI and SARI cases to hospitals, while Additional Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh will be in charge of sample collection, testing and labs. Munish Moudgil remains in-charge of the State war room. V. Ponnuraj will be in charge of screening international passengers. Pankaj Kumar Pandey has now been posted to handle home isolation cases and containment zones while Pratap Reddy and M. Shivashankar will be in charge of liquid oxygen movement. Vipin Singh and Biswajit Mishra will be in charge of telecounselling, training and the helpline. Uma Mahadevan has been put in charge of the corporate sector and NGOs. Ms. Mahadevan and Priya Mary Francis will be in charge of import of COVID-19 related equipment. Pallavi Akurathi has been put in charge of orphaned children and Pavan Kumar Malpatti will be in charge of monitoring of liquid oxygen movement from Ballari district.